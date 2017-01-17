Official Says Pulse Shooter's Widow Has Been Arrested
The wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter was arrested Monday by the FBI, a U.S. law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official said Noor Salman was taken into custody Monday morning in the San Francisco area and is due in court Tuesday in California.
