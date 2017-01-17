Official Says Pulse Shooter's Widow H...

Official Says Pulse Shooter's Widow Has Been Arrested

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

The wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter was arrested Monday by the FBI, a U.S. law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official said Noor Salman was taken into custody Monday morning in the San Francisco area and is due in court Tuesday in California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... 53 min Zackery 7
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 11 hr SMITH 34
Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!! 11 hr SMITH 11
Research Chemicals Shop German Forum ! 16 hr NanNanu 6
Research Chemicals Vendor Australia 16 hr NanNanu 7
research chemicals shop liste Jan 14 SMITH 9
Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e... Jan 14 SMITH 11
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,418 • Total comments across all topics: 278,006,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC