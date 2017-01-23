North Florida leaders come together to protect water resources
Led by former congressman Steve Southerland, Stand Up for North Florida is making the case for equitable spending of state conservation dollars. State and local leaders gathered at the state capitol today to announce the formation of Stand Up for North Florida, a coalition focused on the water and conservation needs of North and North Central Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|www.legalchem.org Verarsche Betrug Scam
|12 hr
|Pietro
|2
|Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU.
|13 hr
|Pietro
|6
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|13 hr
|Pietro
|42
|Buy Cenforce 50 mg
|18 hr
|Venkatesha
|1
|Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!!
|19 hr
|Noa
|12
|Former US President George H.W. Bush hospitalis...
|Jan 18
|Fit2Serve
|2
|Best Research Chemicals Vendor !
|Jan 18
|XXXX
|5
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC