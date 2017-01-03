Nature Photographer John Moran Forever In Search Of Florida's Eternal Beauty
Moran spent most of his career shooting gorgeous photos of springs such as the Ichetucknee. But now he also documents the springs' degredation in an effort to inspire public and political action to save them.
