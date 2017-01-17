Nation-Now 58 mins ago 8:35 p.m.Orlando police: Accused police killer Markeith Loyd captured
Markeith Loyd, a fugitive who eluded police for nine days after authorities said he shot killed an Orlando police officer in a Walmart parking lot, was captured late Tuesday . The arrest brings to a close one of the largest manhunts in recent memory for central Florida.
