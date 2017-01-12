More gun control makes Florida safer, proponents say
Since the summer shooting that devastated Latin night at Pulse, an Orlando gay nightclub, state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith has worn a rainbow-patterned ribbon on his lapel. It's a physical reminder of 49 lives lost seven months ago in the worst mass shooting this country has seen, an event that led Smith, who is gay and Hispanic, to focus on gun control in his first campaign for the Florida House of Representatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Thu
|Carlox
|33
|trusted research chemical vendor
|Thu
|Carlox
|2
|Florida settles birth certificate suit involvin...
|Thu
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|4
|Get Meds text us 956...335...6624
|Jan 11
|Hilary greew
|1
|nilo24.de schlechter eMail Service
|Jan 11
|Smith
|6
|Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store
|Jan 11
|derschweizer
|7
|Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story...
|Jan 8
|Harvey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC