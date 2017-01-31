Missouri executes man for killing woman, 2 children in 1998
House Speaker Paul Ryan is defending President Donald Trump's divisive executive order on refugees and immigration, arguing that while the rollout was bumpy, the policy is consistent with Republican principles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|4 min
|Patrice
|65
|Florida Democrats walkout in protest of House t...
|39 min
|o see the light
|1
|Buy Research Chemicals Online
|1 hr
|Shen
|1
|Asian-Americans Continue To Drift Away From The...
|4 hr
|Ronald
|50
|Donald Trump tries to play nice guy as protests...
|21 hr
|Fire4908
|45
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|22 hr
|Mict
|4
|Are trump hotels safe ?
|22 hr
|Mict
|2
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC