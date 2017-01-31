Missouri executes man for killing wom...

Missouri executes man for killing woman, 2 children in 1998

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

House Speaker Paul Ryan is defending President Donald Trump's divisive executive order on refugees and immigration, arguing that while the rollout was bumpy, the policy is consistent with Republican principles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 4 min Patrice 65
News Florida Democrats walkout in protest of House t... 39 min o see the light 1
Buy Research Chemicals Online 1 hr Shen 1
News Asian-Americans Continue To Drift Away From The... 4 hr Ronald 50
News Donald Trump tries to play nice guy as protests... 21 hr Fire4908 45
News The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ... 22 hr Mict 4
Are trump hotels safe ? 22 hr Mict 2
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,439 • Total comments across all topics: 278,454,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC