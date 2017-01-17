Miami-Dade Files for Custody of Malno...

Miami-Dade Files for Custody of Malnourished Horse Ridden From South Carolina to Florida

Miami-Dade County has filed for permanent custody of Trigger, a horse whose owner tried to ride it from South Carolina to Key West. In his Southern twang, 36-year-old Chris Emerson explained that he'd totaled his truck, split from his wife, and "just had a bad rough patch.

