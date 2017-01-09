Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Killi...

Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Killing of Florida Officer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News Max

A massive manhunt was underway Monday in central Florida as authorities searched for a man accused of shooting and killing an Orlando police officer. The Orlando Police Department announced the death of Master Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 14 hr lord 31
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... Sun Harvey 4
News Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary Sun Sir Kenneth 13
Women that Love Women Jan 7 linda35ny 1
News Poll: Donald Trump surges to 32% support (Sep '15) Jan 6 Lawrence Wolf 577
research chemicals shop liste Jan 5 SultanHengzt 8
Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store Jan 4 BIZZY 6
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 277,767,474

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC