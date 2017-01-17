Man gets 21 years for fatal shooting
A Jacksonville man named Martin Luther King has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for fatally shooting one man and wounding two others. The Florida Times-Union reports that King - no immediate relation to civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. - pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder as part of a plea deal.
