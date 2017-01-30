Man, dog attacked by black bear in Florida
Officials say a man and his dog are recovering after being attacked by a black bear in the Florida Panhandle. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that a Gulf Breeze man let his dog out into the front yard where it encountered a bear.
