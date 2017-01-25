Man accused of exposing himself at Fl...

Man accused of exposing himself at Florida college campus

A Jacksonville man has been arrested after being accused of exposing himself to several women, including two students on the campus of the University of North Florida. An arrest report says Jenkins approached three different women Jan. 8 while driving a red Ford Mustang and started touching himself.

