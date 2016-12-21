Man, 19, arrested for DUI crash that killed 2
A 19-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide for a crash earlier this year that killed two people in northeast Florida. The Florida Times-Union reports that Sherman Taylor Morris was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter in addition to the two vehicular homicide charges.
