Man, 19, arrested for DUI crash that killed 2

6 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A 19-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide for a crash earlier this year that killed two people in northeast Florida. The Florida Times-Union reports that Sherman Taylor Morris was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter in addition to the two vehicular homicide charges.

