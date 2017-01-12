Lynn's 33 pts help NJIT snap skid, tops North Florida 84-77
Damon Lynn poured in 33 points, the last eight in the final 26 seconds of the game, and the New Jersey Institute of Technology snapped its two-game losing skid with an 84-78 win over North Florida Saturday. North Florida got within six points, 79-73 on Dallas Moore's free throw with :26 left, but Lynn went 6-for-6 from the line and added a layup to put the game away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|research chemicals shop liste
|Sat
|SMITH
|9
|Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e...
|Sat
|SMITH
|11
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Jan 12
|Carlox
|33
|trusted research chemical vendor
|Jan 12
|Carlox
|2
|Florida settles birth certificate suit involvin...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|4
|Get Meds text us 956...335...6624
|Jan 11
|Hilary greew
|1
|nilo24.de schlechter eMail Service
|Jan 11
|Smith
|6
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC