Lynn's 33 pts help NJIT snap skid, tops North Florida 84-77

Damon Lynn poured in 33 points, the last eight in the final 26 seconds of the game, and the New Jersey Institute of Technology snapped its two-game losing skid with an 84-78 win over North Florida Saturday. North Florida got within six points, 79-73 on Dallas Moore's free throw with :26 left, but Lynn went 6-for-6 from the line and added a layup to put the game away.

