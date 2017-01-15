Lisa King traveling across state in r...

Lisa King traveling across state in race for Florida Democratic Party chair

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

While a lot of people were taking a few days off and spending time at family gatherings over the holidays, Lisa King was back on the campaign trail. She's traveling from one end of the state to the other seeking election as chair of the Florida Democratic Party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eight Immigration Victories Won for Americans i... 29 min tomin cali 7
News 2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10) Mon Www Judgeoneforyo... 3,011
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) Sun John 6,616
News Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05) Jan 1 Hmm 2
www.legalchem.org Verarsche Betrug Scam Dec 31 Ulli 1
TARA LINTZ coleman murder trial (May '09) Dec 30 KylaJade 169
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... Dec 29 Donaldson 2
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. South Korea
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,652 • Total comments across all topics: 277,574,911

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC