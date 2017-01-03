Librarians create fake patron to keep books on shelves in Florida
To keep infrequently used library books on shelves, two Florida librarians created a fictitious person to take out tomes, and now the county has since requested a system-wide audit of its libraries The Orlando Sentinel reports Chuck Finley checked out 2,361 books at the East Lake County Library in a nine-month period. His selections ranged from Cannery Row by John Steinbeck to a children's book called Why Do My Ears Pop? by Ann Fullick.
