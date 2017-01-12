Legislatora s audit: Florida paid pri...

Legislatora s audit: Florida paid private prison operator $16 million too much

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

For the last several years, Florida prison officials have used an opaque pricing scheme that inflated payments to a private prison company operating Lake City Correctional Facility, costing taxpayers millions of dollars in excess charges instead of producing the promised savings, according to an independent financial audit by a Miami Beach state legislator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 35 min Carlox 33
trusted research chemical vendor 37 min Carlox 2
News Florida settles birth certificate suit involvin... 6 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 4
Get Meds text us 956...335...6624 23 hr Hilary greew 1
nilo24.de schlechter eMail Service Wed Smith 6
Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store Wed derschweizer 7
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... Jan 8 Harvey 4
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,633 • Total comments across all topics: 277,844,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC