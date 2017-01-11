Kids' care may suffer when parents clash with medical staff
Rude parents can rattle medical staff enough to compromise the quality of care their critically ill child receives, a new study suggests. Medical teams in a neonatal intensive care unit made worse decisions during simulated emergency scenarios if they had been treated rudely by an actress playing the role of an angry family member, the researchers found.
|Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story...
|Jan 8
|Harvey
|4
|Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary
|Jan 8
|Sir Kenneth
|13
|Women that Love Women
|Jan 7
|linda35ny
|1
