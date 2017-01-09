Jewish centers in several states targeted with bomb threats
Authorities say bomb threats have targeted Jewish community centers in several states, including Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Maryland and Delaware. Police said Monday that no explosives were found after bomb threats were received at the Miami Beach Jewish Community Center and the Jewish Community Alliance of Jacksonville.
