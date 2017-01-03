Investigators say Florida woman ran l...

Investigators say Florida woman ran large dogfighting ring

Read more: The Miami Herald

A north Florida woman has been arrested on several felony charges for allegedly operating what investigators are calling a statewide dogfighting ring. The Gainesville Sun reports that 44-year-old Ruth Renae Bryant of western Putnam County was arrested Friday on three animal fighting charges.

