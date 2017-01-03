Investigators say Florida woman ran large dogfighting ring
A north Florida woman has been arrested on several felony charges for allegedly operating what investigators are calling a statewide dogfighting ring. The Gainesville Sun reports that 44-year-old Ruth Renae Bryant of western Putnam County was arrested Friday on three animal fighting charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story...
|15 hr
|Harvey
|4
|Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary
|17 hr
|Sir Kenneth
|13
|Women that Love Women
|Sat
|linda35ny
|1
|Poll: Donald Trump surges to 32% support (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Lawrence Wolf
|577
|research chemicals shop liste
|Jan 5
|SultanHengzt
|8
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Jan 4
|DerPrinz
|30
|Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store
|Jan 4
|BIZZY
|6
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC