Investigations 23 mins ago 12:20 p.m....

Investigations 23 mins ago 12:20 p.m.Major flaw in Florida's newest red light cam analysis

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Despite 108 fewer cameras at 48 fewer intersections statewide, the number of violations issued has actually climbed for a second straight year, according to Florida's Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles . The 1,227,927 violations issued in FY16 represent a 22% increase from FY15.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 3 hr DerPrinz 30
Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store 7 hr BIZZY 6
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. 10 hr SultanHengzt 15
News Eight Immigration Victories Won for Americans i... 18 hr April 13
News Florida man, 83, hits car salesman in the head ... 22 hr Go Blue Forever 1
News 2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10) Jan 2 Www Judgeoneforyo... 3,011
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) Jan 1 John 6,616
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,168 • Total comments across all topics: 277,608,137

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC