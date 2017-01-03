Ingoglia dreams of painting Florida red

13 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Florida's Republican Party chairman says if he is re-elected next week, he will put a full-court press on increasing the GOP voter registration numbers in hopes of officially giving Florida more registered Republicans than Democrats for the first time in history. Chairman Blaise Ingoglia , a state representative from Hernando County, said it likely cannot be done in two years, but by the next presidential election, he said Florida could finally be majority Republican.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

