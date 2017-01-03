Ingoglia dreams of painting Florida red

Florida's Republican Party chairman says if he is re-elected next week, he will put a full-court press on increasing the GOP voter registration numbers in hopes of officially giving Florida more registered Republicans than Democrats for the first time in history. Chairman Blaise Ingoglia , a state representative from Hernando County, said it likely cannot be done in two years, but by the next presidential election, he said Florida could finally be majority Republican.

