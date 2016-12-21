Important Bills Already Filed for 2017 in Florida
Although the legislative session for 2017 doesn't start until March, important self-defense bills have already been filed and are receiving committee assignments. Repeals open carry prohibition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|3 min
|The Peoples Media
|3,009
|Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06)
|12 hr
|John
|6,616
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|18 hr
|Hmm
|2
|www.legalchem.org Verarsche Betrug Scam
|Sat
|Ulli
|1
|TARA LINTZ coleman murder trial (May '09)
|Dec 30
|KylaJade
|169
|Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story...
|Dec 29
|Donaldson
|2
|Appellate court rejects legal dependency reques...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC