Hundreds protest Trump refugee ban at South Florida airports
At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, about 100 people held posters, shouted from bullhorns and yelled slogans outside baggage claim at Terminal 4. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, about 100 people held posters, shouted from bullhorns and yelled slogans outside baggage claim at Terminal 4. Hundreds of people converged on South Florida's three main airports Sunday to protest President Donald Trump 's executive order temporarily banning refugees, visa holders, and green card holders from seven majority Muslim nations, from entering the United States.
