House gives 'Tebow Bill' preliminary ...

House gives 'Tebow Bill' preliminary approval

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NBC12

RICHMOND The Virginia House of Delegates gave tentative approval Monday to a bill that would allow home-schooled students to participate in high school sports. HB 1578, widely known as the "Tebow Bill" after former University of Florida and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, would give home-schoolers the ability to participate in high school sports and other interscholastic activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 1 hr Noa 49
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. 9 hr DerPrinz 16
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? 9 hr DerPrinz 6
Research Chemicals Vendor Forum 9 hr DerPrinz 6
Best Research Chemical Vendor EU 9 hr DerPrinz 8
Trusted Vendor Research Chemicals Pha.PrivateTrade 9 hr DerPrinz 12
Research Chemicals Austria Shop 9 hr DerPrinz 10
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,980 • Total comments across all topics: 278,207,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC