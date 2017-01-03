HopCat to open 1st Florida location

HopCat to open 1st Florida location

Grand Rapids-based BarFly Ventures plans to open its first Florida HopCat location in late 2017 in the fast-growing Atlantic coast city of Port St. Lucie.

