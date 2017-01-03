Gunman kills five, wounds eight at Fl...

Gunman kills five, wounds eight at Florida airport

A gunman believed to be an Iraq war veteran wearing a 'Star Wars' T-shirt opened fire at a baggage carousel at Fort Lauderdale's international airport on Friday, killing five people before being taken into custody, officials and witnesses said. Eight other people were wounded, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel told reporters at the airport, where air traffic was shut down.

