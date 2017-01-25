Gov. Scott: Fighting for Florida's Fu...

Gov. Scott: Fighting for Florida's Future With $618 Million Tax Cut Package

Governor Rick Scott announced today during the "Fighting for Florida's Future" Tax Cut Tour that he is proposing $618 million in tax cuts to help Florida families and small businesses, and ensure taxes are cut for Florida's future generations. These tax cuts will encourage job creators to add more jobs and build opportunities now and in the future.

