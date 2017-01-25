Gov. Scott: Fighting for Florida's Future With $618 Million Tax Cut Package
Governor Rick Scott announced today during the "Fighting for Florida's Future" Tax Cut Tour that he is proposing $618 million in tax cuts to help Florida families and small businesses, and ensure taxes are cut for Florida's future generations. These tax cuts will encourage job creators to add more jobs and build opportunities now and in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|5 hr
|DerSchweizer
|56
|Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!!
|10 hr
|Kremik
|14
|Best Research Chemical Vendor EU
|11 hr
|Kremik
|9
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|Tue
|DerPrinz
|16
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !?
|Tue
|DerPrinz
|6
|Research Chemicals Vendor Forum
|Tue
|DerPrinz
|6
|Trusted Vendor Research Chemicals Pha.PrivateTrade
|Tue
|DerPrinz
|12
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC