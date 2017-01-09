Glitches leave Florida Blue policyholders showing as canceled in system

Computer glitches have resulted in thousands of Florida Blue health insurance policyholders being told they have no insurance - forcing some to cancel appointments or pay full price for medical services in hopes of being reimbursed later. Last week, Florida Blue sent a memo to agents in the field saying the glitch affected 50,000 policyholders who were set for automatic renewal but instead were shown in the insurer's system - and in computer systems used by doctors and hospitals to verify coverage - as cancelled.

