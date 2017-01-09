Glitches leave Florida Blue policyholders showing as canceled in system
Computer glitches have resulted in thousands of Florida Blue health insurance policyholders being told they have no insurance - forcing some to cancel appointments or pay full price for medical services in hopes of being reimbursed later. Last week, Florida Blue sent a memo to agents in the field saying the glitch affected 50,000 policyholders who were set for automatic renewal but instead were shown in the insurer's system - and in computer systems used by doctors and hospitals to verify coverage - as cancelled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|21 hr
|lord
|31
|Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story...
|Sun
|Harvey
|4
|Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary
|Sun
|Sir Kenneth
|13
|Women that Love Women
|Jan 7
|linda35ny
|1
|Poll: Donald Trump surges to 32% support (Sep '15)
|Jan 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|577
|research chemicals shop liste
|Jan 5
|SultanHengzt
|8
|Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store
|Jan 4
|BIZZY
|6
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC