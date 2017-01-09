Glitches leave Florida Blue policyhol...

Glitches leave Florida Blue policyholders showing as canceled in system

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Computer glitches have resulted in thousands of Florida Blue health insurance policyholders being told they have no insurance - forcing some to cancel appointments or pay full price for medical services in hopes of being reimbursed later. Last week, Florida Blue sent a memo to agents in the field saying the glitch affected 50,000 policyholders who were set for automatic renewal but instead were shown in the insurer's system - and in computer systems used by doctors and hospitals to verify coverage - as cancelled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 21 hr lord 31
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... Sun Harvey 4
News Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary Sun Sir Kenneth 13
Women that Love Women Jan 7 linda35ny 1
News Poll: Donald Trump surges to 32% support (Sep '15) Jan 6 Lawrence Wolf 577
research chemicals shop liste Jan 5 SultanHengzt 8
Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store Jan 4 BIZZY 6
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,884 • Total comments across all topics: 277,774,100

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC