Gas prices rise to $2.50 range in South Florida
The holiday season began on Thanksgiving week with average per-gallon gas prices in Florida dipping to $2.10 - and under $2 in many areas of the state. On Tuesday after the New Years Day weekend, the state's average price was up to $2.41.
