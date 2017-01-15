Gas prices rise to $2.50 range in Sou...

Gas prices rise to $2.50 range in South Florida

1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The holiday season began on Thanksgiving week with average per-gallon gas prices in Florida dipping to $2.10 - and under $2 in many areas of the state. On Tuesday after the New Years Day weekend, the state's average price was up to $2.41.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

