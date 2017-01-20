Funnel cloud confirmed as storms char...

Funnel cloud confirmed as storms charge through Brevard

2 hrs ago

Storms rolled through Brevard Sunday evening, bringing heavy wind and rain and spinning up a funnel cloud near Lake Washington. Funnel cloud confirmed as storms charge through Brevard Storms rolled through Brevard Sunday evening, bringing heavy wind and rain and spinning up a funnel cloud near Lake Washington.

