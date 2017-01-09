FSW players cleared of policy violations in sex assault allegation
Florida SouthWestern State College decided in late November to close an investigation into two basketball players who were accused of involvement in a sexual assault, a newly released report shows. The Lee County Sheriff's Office dropped the case in October after the victim decided she did not want to prosecute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
