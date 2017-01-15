FPL seeks to recoup Hurricane Matthew...

FPL seeks to recoup Hurricane Matthew costs

13 hrs ago

Florida Power & Light is seeking approval to collect $318.5 million from customers to recoup costs from Hurricane Matthew and to replenish a storm reserve, according to documents filed at the state Public Service Commission. The request, if approved by regulators, would start hitting FPL customers in March and continue for a year.

