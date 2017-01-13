Former Florida Gov. Bush unlikely to ...

Former Florida Gov. Bush unlikely to run fora

Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, whose bid for the presidency was derailed by businessman and eventual winner Donald Trump, says it's unlikely he'll ever run for office again. Former Florida Gov. Bush unlikely to run for office again COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, whose bid for the presidency was derailed by businessman and eventual winner Donald Trump, says it's unlikely he'll ever run for office again.

