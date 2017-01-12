Former Florida Gov. Bush unlikely to run for office again
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, whose bid for the presidency was derailed by businessman and eventual winner Donald Trump, says it's unlikely he'll run for office again. Bush said Thursday that "life goes on" and that he's focused on building up his business again and working with the foundation he created to push for changes in education policy.
