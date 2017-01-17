Florida's Unemployment Rate Remains a...

Florida's Unemployment Rate Remains at 4.9 Percent

State officials on Friday announced the December unemployment remained at 4.9 percent, the same as November and 0.2 percentage points above the nation's jobless rate. Despite unemployment rising slightly in October and November, Florida's rate is 0.2 percentage points lower than 12 months earlier.

