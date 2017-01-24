Florida's Opioid Crisis Takes Ten Lives a Day
Florida's Opioid Crisis is signaling a death knell from the Panhandle to the Keys. Someone dies in Florida every two and a half hours from an opioid overdose-that means almost ten peoplea day die this way in our state-and that's ten too many.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|12 hr
|Noa
|49
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|20 hr
|DerPrinz
|16
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !?
|20 hr
|DerPrinz
|6
|Research Chemicals Vendor Forum
|20 hr
|DerPrinz
|6
|Best Research Chemical Vendor EU
|20 hr
|DerPrinz
|8
|Trusted Vendor Research Chemicals Pha.PrivateTrade
|20 hr
|DerPrinz
|12
|Research Chemicals Austria Shop
|20 hr
|DerPrinz
|10
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC