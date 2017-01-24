Florida's Opioid Crisis Takes Ten Liv...

Florida's Opioid Crisis Takes Ten Lives a Day

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Capital Soup

Florida's Opioid Crisis is signaling a death knell from the Panhandle to the Keys. Someone dies in Florida every two and a half hours from an opioid overdose-that means almost ten peoplea day die this way in our state-and that's ten too many.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 12 hr Noa 49
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. 20 hr DerPrinz 16
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? 20 hr DerPrinz 6
Research Chemicals Vendor Forum 20 hr DerPrinz 6
Best Research Chemical Vendor EU 20 hr DerPrinz 8
Trusted Vendor Research Chemicals Pha.PrivateTrade 20 hr DerPrinz 12
Research Chemicals Austria Shop 20 hr DerPrinz 10
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,273 • Total comments across all topics: 278,225,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC