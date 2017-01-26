Florida's Neal Communities Reports Record 2016
Neal Communities, a private home builder in southwest Florida , broke all previous company sales records in 2016, ending the year with 1,109 sales and 1,129 closings in communities spanning from Hillsborough to Collier Counties, the company said. This marks a 13 percent increase in closings from 2015, totaling over $430 million in closings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Builder.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|7 hr
|DerSchweizer
|62
|TARA LINTZ coleman murder trial (May '09)
|20 hr
|mish
|170
|When Obama leaves should they fumigate the Whit... (Apr '12)
|Thu
|A true American
|15
|Sheriff's Office: Watch out for criminal gypsie... (Mar '09)
|Thu
|Jojoba
|27
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Thu
|iguana man
|27
|Best Research Chemicals, Buy Cash on Delivery.
|Thu
|Ellie
|7
|Research Chemicals Vendor Forum
|Thu
|Ellie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC