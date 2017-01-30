Florida Universities Swamped by Students Who Need Counseling
The Tampa Bay Times reported Sunday that students are waiting up to a month for appointments at short-staffed counseling centers. University of South Florida psychology professor Jonathan Rottenberg told the newspaper that if nothing is done "we're going to have something of a lost generation."
