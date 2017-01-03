Florida suspect shoots himself during manhunt
Officers searching for Lance Lee Norman heard a single gunshot as they entered an abandoned home where he was hiding Saturday. They found Norman gravely wounded with a gunshot to the head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story...
|9 hr
|Harvey
|4
|Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary
|11 hr
|Sir Kenneth
|13
|Douglas Elliman broadens South Florida reach
|18 hr
|Christsharia sLaw
|1
|Women that Love Women
|Sat
|linda35ny
|1
|Poll: Donald Trump surges to 32% support (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Lawrence Wolf
|577
|research chemicals shop liste
|Jan 5
|SultanHengzt
|8
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Jan 4
|DerPrinz
|30
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC