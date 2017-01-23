Florida Supreme Court Turns Down Case Which Threatened School Choice
The Florida Supreme Court has declined to hear a case brought by the teacher's union which threatened the state's largest voucher program. The union has been fighting to have the program, which serves nearly 100,000 Florida students, declared unconstitutional.
