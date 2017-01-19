Florida Supreme Court throws out death penalty of man who killed 81-year-old Lake County woman
The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday threw out the death penalty of a man convicted of abducting an 81-year-old Lake County woman from a Publix parking lot and murdering her in 2010. The decision is the latest in an ever-growing string of rulings since October, when the state's highest court declared Florida's current death penalty statute unconstitutional.
