Florida Supreme Court: Death penalty murder trials must stop for now

The Florida Supreme Court today issued a one-paragraph order, telling Florida prosecutors and judges for the second time in three months that the state's death penalty statute is unconstitutional and "cannot be applied to pending prosecutions." It comes one day after the chief judge for Seminole and Brevard counties, John Galluzzo, assembled a jury pool for a capital murder trial in Sanford.

