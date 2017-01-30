Florida Signs a $1.5 Million Life Cla...

Florida Signs a $1.5 Million Life Claim Settlement Agreement with Ameriprise Subsidiaries

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation , Florida Department of Financial Services , and the Florida Office of the Attorney General today announced that a $1.5 million life claim settlement agreement has been reached with subsidiaries of the Ameriprise Group, RiverSource Life Insurance Company and RiverSource Life Insurance Company of New York. The settlement agreement focuses on the one-sided use of the Social Security Administration's Death Master File to stop paying a deceased person's annuity, but not using the same information to find and begin paying the deceased's family or other beneficiaries for life insurance policies.

