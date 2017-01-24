Florida Senate panel backs 'tampon ta...

Florida Senate panel backs 'tampon tax' exemption

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A measure to end what has become known as the "tampon tax" was unanimously approved Monday by the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee. The proposal by Naples Republican Kathleen Passidomo would create a sales-tax exemption for feminine hygiene products such as tampons, sanitary napkins and panty liners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. 7 hr DerPrinz 16
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? 7 hr DerPrinz 6
Research Chemicals Vendor Forum 7 hr DerPrinz 6
Best Research Chemical Vendor EU 7 hr DerPrinz 8
Trusted Vendor Research Chemicals Pha.PrivateTrade 7 hr DerPrinz 12
Research Chemicals Austria Shop 7 hr DerPrinz 10
Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!! 7 hr DerPrinz 13
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,820 • Total comments across all topics: 278,204,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC