Florida Senate panel backs 'tampon tax' exemption
A measure to end what has become known as the "tampon tax" was unanimously approved Monday by the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee. The proposal by Naples Republican Kathleen Passidomo would create a sales-tax exemption for feminine hygiene products such as tampons, sanitary napkins and panty liners.
