Florida Republicans not hopping on Trump's voter fraud train
President Donald Trump continues to insist he didn't really lose the popular vote to Hillary Clinton. President Donald Trump 's insistence that he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton because "millions of people" voted illegally, and his call Wednesday for a "major investigation into VOTER FRAUD," aren't getting an enthusiastic response from Florida Republicans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When Obama leaves should they fumigate the Whit... (Apr '12)
|2 hr
|A true American
|15
|Sheriff's Office: Watch out for criminal gypsie... (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|Jojoba
|27
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|9 hr
|eol
|60
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|10 hr
|iguana man
|27
|Best Research Chemicals, Buy Cash on Delivery.
|12 hr
|Ellie
|7
|Research Chemicals Vendor Forum
|12 hr
|Ellie
|7
|Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!!
|Wed
|Kremik
|14
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC