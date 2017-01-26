Florida Republicans not hopping on Tr...

Florida Republicans not hopping on Trump's voter fraud train

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

President Donald Trump continues to insist he didn't really lose the popular vote to Hillary Clinton. President Donald Trump 's insistence that he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton because "millions of people" voted illegally, and his call Wednesday for a "major investigation into VOTER FRAUD," aren't getting an enthusiastic response from Florida Republicans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When Obama leaves should they fumigate the Whit... (Apr '12) 2 hr A true American 15
News Sheriff's Office: Watch out for criminal gypsie... (Mar '09) 7 hr Jojoba 27
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 9 hr eol 60
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) 10 hr iguana man 27
Best Research Chemicals, Buy Cash on Delivery. 12 hr Ellie 7
Research Chemicals Vendor Forum 12 hr Ellie 7
Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!! Wed Kremik 14
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,222 • Total comments across all topics: 278,287,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC