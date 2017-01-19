Florida Rep. Fine files bill to tackl...

Florida Rep. Randy Fine filed bill to require inspection of septic tanks as part of home and other real estate sales. Florida Rep. Fine files bill to tackle leaky septic tanks along lagoon Florida Rep. Randy Fine filed bill to require inspection of septic tanks as part of home and other real estate sales.

