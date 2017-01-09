Florida Poly Names Commons Area Insid...

Florida Poly Names Commons Area Inside IST Building After Industry...

Florida Polytechnic University named the commons area inside the Innovation, Science and Technology Building after Saddle Creek Logistics Services on Monday. Saddle Creek has been an industry partner with Florida Poly since the University opened its doors in 2014.

