Florida Officials Say Boy Killed Himself
Police said a 10-year-old Florida boy shot and killed himself Thursday after his mother "was addressing a behavioral issue" before school and now they're investigating how the firearm was stored. Clearwater police spokesman Rob Shaw said Thursday afternoon that Ian Sevostjanov's mother had sent him to his room that morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|research chemicals shop liste
|20 hr
|SultanHengzt
|8
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Wed
|DerPrinz
|30
|Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store
|Wed
|BIZZY
|6
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|Wed
|SultanHengzt
|15
|Eight Immigration Victories Won for Americans i...
|Tue
|April
|13
|Florida man, 83, hits car salesman in the head ...
|Tue
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|Jan 2
|Www Judgeoneforyo...
|3,011
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC