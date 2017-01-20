Florida NRA targets sheriffs ... again

Florida NRA targets sheriffs ... again

The Orlando Sentinel

Furious that Florida sheriffs have objected to some of the group's gun proposals, the Florida NRA wants to make it harder for sheriffs to voice those objections. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Florida NRA leader Marion Hammer wants legislators to pass a law that would ban sheriffs from traveling to Tallahassee on work time or from speaking to lawmakers while in uniform.

