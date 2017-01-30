Florida-Mexico trade summit called off amid Trump-Mexico tension

Donald Trump's frequent clashes with Mexico are already hindering Florida's relations with one of its top trading partners. A trade summit meant to foster better ties between Mexico and Florida businesses set for Feb. 22 in Orlando was abruptly postponed Monday, less than a week after Trump threatened a 20 percent border tax on Mexican products coming into the U.S. and just days after the president of Mexico canceled his scheduled meeting with Trump.

